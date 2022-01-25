Pamela Ann McGee passed away peacefully on January 19th, surrounded by loving family at home, following “the Perfect Christmas” and a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Pam was born to Dean and Sally (Sessions) McGee in Mondovi, WI on August 22, 1964. She graduated valedictorian from Mondovi High School, received her B.A. from UW - La Crosse, an M.B.A. from UND, and advanced certificates from the Harvard and Wharton Schools of Business. Pam’s professional accomplishments were many, culminating in a position as Senior Director at Microsoft. In 2007, Pam transitioned to academia. She taught at MSUM for 14 years, chaired her department, and led the University as Assistant Vice President.

Pam’s greatest joy was her family. She married the love of her life, Scott Spanjer, on April 9, 2001, in a castle in Biggar, Scotland. Their two children, Isaac and Erika, were her greatest achievement; of them she was most proud. She was a wonderful mother, always surrounding her family with love, extraordinary life experiences, and a strong foundation for the incredible accomplishments she knows they will go on to achieve.

In her community, Pam was a member and Congregation President at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church and a frequent volunteer at the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center.

Pam’s legacy of love and compassion will live on through those who she affectionately called “The Pack”: her husband Scott; children Isaac & Erika; parents Dean & Sally McGee; sister Susie (Dennis) Segerstrom; sister-in-law Kathy Spanjer (Duane Lillehaug); brothers-in-law Larry (Denise) Spanjer & Mike (Marie) Spanjer; nephews Derick Segerstrom, Dominick (Kelsey) Segerstrom, Kevin Lillehaug, & Arnold Spanjer; niece Olivia Segerstrom; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and scores of remarkable friends. In heaven, she reunited with her grandparents Art & Hilda Sessions and Jack & Rhodie McGee, as well as her mother- and father-in-law Al & Norma Spanjer and sister-in-law Michelle Spanjer.

Pam and her family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Pastor Nancy Monke, Drs. Mark Gitau & Amit Panwalker, and the staff of Roger Maris & Sanford Hospice.

A visitation gathering began at noon on Saturday, January 22nd at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in Fargo, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Per Pam’s request, masks required at all services; vaccines highly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Roger Maris Cancer Center, the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center, or a charity of your choice. A private burial and celebration of life will follow later in Mondovi.