Patricia Grace (Kayser) Ferriss, age 83, of Fountain City, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at St. Anne’s Extended Care in Winona.

She was born on April 7, 1938, in Bethel, CT the daughter of Edward and Grace (Babcock) Kayser.

In 1968, Patricia was married to Stephen R. Ferriss. From this union, one son was born.

She worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Leahy’s Fuels, Inc., and later at American Spinning both in Danbury, CT and finished her career as an administrative assistant at Northwestern Connecticut Council of Governments in Warren, CT.

Patricia lived much of her life in Kent, CT before relocating to Fountain City to be close to her son, daughter in law and her fur grandkids.

Patricia was a longtime and faithful member of the Gaylordsville United Methodist Church of Gaylordsville, CT until she moved to Fountain City where she became an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ of Fountain City.

She will be remembered for her humane and caring love for animals, especially dogs in her life. Patricia will also be remembered for her love of reading and her participation in church book clubs. She also loved her role on the St. John’s Church funeral meal preparation group. Patricia also had a deep affection for lighthouses.

Patricia will be sadly missed by her son and daughter in law, Greg and Cassie Ferriss and two grand dogs, Abby and Nibbler of Fountain City.

Besides her mom, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving sister, Sarah “Hazel” Bogues and her brothers John, Donald, Clifford and Bernard. She was also preceded in death by two grand dogs that she loved very much, Samantha and Cagney.

Memorial services and a time to celebrate the life of Patricia will be held later this spring and will be announced when scheduled.