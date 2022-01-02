Peggy Louise Serum, 86, of Mondovi, WI died Monday, January 24, 2022, at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI. She was born August 17, 1935, in Mt. Carmel, IL; daughter of Robert and Kathryn (McWilliams) Beauchamp.

She grew up in Mt. Carmel and moved to Mondovi, WI in 1951. She graduated from Mondovi High School in 1952.

On September 4, 1954, Peggy married Lowell Serum at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi.

Following high school, she started working at the First National Bank (currently Alliance Bank) in Mondovi. She worked there until her retirement. She started as a teller and worked her way to Vice-President. She was the first woman to graduate from the UW Madison Graduate School of Banking.

Peggy enjoyed reading, cooking, entertaining, doing sudoku puzzles and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Moore of Mondovi, WI; granddaughter, Sarah Moore (Robert Anderson) of Chicago, IL; two grandsons, Nathan (Kelly) Moore of Durand, WI and Justin (Julia) Moore of Homestead, FL; great grandchildren, Kelsey Bundy, Jared Moore, Colin Moore, Gavin Moore, Adeline Moore, Grace Moore and Jack Anderson; special friend, Ann Brenner; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lowell; son-in-law, Hal Moore; and seven brothers.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi with Pastor Rolf Morck officiating. Visitation was Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Riverside Lutheran Cemetery in Mondovi. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com