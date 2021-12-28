Rachel Corinne Baumann, 91, of Mondovi, WI passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Home Place in Mondovi, WI. She was born December 1, 1930, on the family farm in rural Mondovi, daughter of Joseph and Julia (Halverson) Odegard.

She attended grade school at Canton School where her sister, Irene Odegard, was her teacher from grades 1 through 8. She attended Mondovi High School, graduating in 1948. Rachel then attended UWEC and graduated in 1952, with a degree in Elementary Education. She later attended courses towards her Master’s Degree.

Rachel taught for 36 years. Her first teaching position was at Menomonie where she taught the third grade. She taught one year at Boyd School in Eau Claire. She set up the Title 1 program at Gilmanton from 1966-1967. She was a beloved kindergarten teacher in Mondovi for the next 27 years. After retiring in 1993, she volunteered, assisting in second grade for many years. Her generous service at school, church and in the community earned her the WEAU-TV Sunshine Award.

Rachel is survived by her son, David Baumann of Mondovi, WI; daughter, Mary (Bruce) Franck of Mondovi, WI; three grandchildren, Lisa, Julie and Matthew; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends, including her companion dog Lucy. She is preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Pearl, Irene, Lylah, Inez; six brothers, Casper, John, Joseph Jr., Everett, Lawrence, Jim, an infant brother and sister, and nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service was held at Thompson Valley Lutheran Cemetery.

A private memorial service was held at Thompson Valley Lutheran Cemetery.