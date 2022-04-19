Randee Blackburn of rural Mondovi, WI passed away on December 27, 2021, under the compassionate care of AdventHealth in Durand. She was born to Donald and Clara Thorssen, and married to Bernard Blackburn, all who predecease her. Randee enjoyed a long career as a hospital social worker at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Hospital in Durand. She was a Scripture scholar and an avid collector of antiques and other beautiful things. In her retirement, she was an active volunteer for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, was a liturgical minister at Holy Rosary Church, and sang with the Lima Polka Choir.

She is survived by three sisters of Solon Springs, WI; Judy Little, Patti Wahl, and Lauri Thorssen, their families, and her pet cat, Tango. She is mourned by family, many friends, and her Vincentian friends at the Durand St. Vincent de Paul Society. Blessed be her memory.

Memorial Mass will be at 1:00 PM on April 25, 2022, at Holy Rosary Lima Catholic Church, rural Durand, with fellowship to follow at the church.