Ray Larson Jr., age 93, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, in Eau Claire. Ray was born April 26, 1929, to Ray and Inga (Tauger) Larson in Eau Claire, WI. On May 17,1953, Ray eloped to Crown Point, IN to marry Betty (Erickson) Larson. They were married for 65 years until Betty’s passing in September, 2018.

Ray enlisted in the Navy serving his country during the Korean War conflict, and sailed the Western Pacific for 18 months.

Ray had a life full of adventure. He traveled with Betty around the world exploring places only most only dream of. Some of their most exotic travels included Africa with Birney and Edna Dibble where Birney did missionary work as a physician. They especially loved travelling to Norway to study heritage and visit with extended family.

Ray built Wissota Sand & Gravel into a successful business and was fortunate enough to see the business turn 100 years old under the leadership of his son Christopher, who took over the company in 1990. Wissota was his self proclaimed greatest accomplishment.

Ray sat on the Boards of NSP (now Excel Energy) and First Wisconsin National Bank-Eau Claire (now US Bancorp). He also had deep roots in the Temple of Free Masonry, Eau Claire Lodge # 0112, as a 3rd degree Mason.

Ray was an avid hunter taking him to all corners of the United States and beyond. In 1977, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of obtaining a “Grand Slam”, one each of the four different North American native sheep, the Dall, Stone, Desert Bighorn and Bighorn. One of his greatest joys was going on hunting trips and staying at the hunting cabin with his sons and grandsons.

Ray and Betty spent their winters on Duck Key in Florida where he enjoyed deep sea fishing and diving. During the summer he would fish for lake trout on Lake Superior on his beloved boat “Mor Mor”. Ray and Betty’s home base was in Eau Claire, but whenever possible they spent time at their home in Aspen, CO. During the summers, until sold, Ray and his family were on Lake Wissota at their cottage. “Papa’s” quick wit, humor and sarcasm will be missed. His quirky one-liners will be used for generations to come. He was able to fix anything and you could often find him dabbling on something.

Ray is proceeded in death by his wife, Betty Larson, his brother Aleron Larson, sister Elaine Spooner and niece Vicki Kearney.

Ray leaves behind four children, Ingrid Jo Larson-Coobs, Eric Larson, Christopher Larson (Mary) and Andi Larson (Menno Enters). Grandchildren, Ben (Lindsey) Coobs, Rebecca (Blake) Stephens, Andrew (Liz) Larson, Nathan (Gail) DeCoster, Erica (Christoph) Larson-Bautze, Brita Larson, Brynn (Brendan) O’Connell, Molly Larson, Edan and Lars Cashmore, Matthijs, Marek & Aidan Enters. Great grandchildren, Charlotte, Vanessa and Samantha Coobs, Ray and Vera Stephens, Mika, Kimi and Bjarne Bautze, Brooks, Collins DeCoster and most recently, Benjamin DeCoster.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ray’s name to the Sons of Norway, 1421 Fairway St., Eau Claire, WI 54701 or the Ager House Museum 514 W. Madison St, Eau Claire, WI 54703.

Visitation will be held from 2pm to 5pm on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave and again one hour prior to the funeral service. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, January 6, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.