Richard Allen Harry, 82, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, following a short stay at Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing, MN, with additional care provided by St. Croix Hospice.

Born on October 2, 1938, he was the son of the late Rene and Angeline (Foegen) Harry. He attended Deer Creek Grade School and Alma High School, continuing his education at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. On October 17, 1959, he married Kathryn Mueller at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Alma, WI.

As a junior in high school Richard was first employed at the gas station and garage in Alma, WI, where the Pier 4 Cafe is currently. Following that he worked for Harold Gustafson at “Gus’s Garage” and then the Alma Dock, by Dairyland Power, where he unloaded coal from barges. He often assisted family members with commercial fishing. Richard worked a short stint with Tri-State Builders before purchasing Harold Gustafson’s Studebaker dealership and garage, which became Alma Motors. He later purchased Willard Breckow’s Homelite chainsaw business, which grew to include Jonsered, Olympic, and Stihl chainsaws. At his peak he was the largest Stihl chainsaw dealer in the Tri-State area (WI-MN-MI). His business also included a wrecker service. Richard retired in 1997.

He enjoyed attending auctions, the Chickasha, Oklahoma swap meet and being a member of several car clubs. He was an avid car enthusiast with a love of collecting antique automobiles and other memorabilia.

Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathryn Harry; children, Gerald Harry and Karen (Mark) Weiss; and one granddaughter, Mariah Weiss.

A visitation will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Talbot Family Funeral Home, 340 N State Road 35, Alma, WI 54610, with a service at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Alma Public Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Talbot Family Funeral Homes. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at talbotfuneralhomes.com.