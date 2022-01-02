Richard Lee Halverson, age 86 formerly of Buffalo City, WI passed away on January 20, 2022 in La Crescent, MN after a long battle with Parkinson and Dementia.

He was born on December 5, 1935 in St Paul, Minnesota to Raymond C Halverson and Aina E (Jacobson).

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Jean (Andrews), sister, Arletta (Lettie) (Miles (Bud)) Beatty, sister-in-law Cheryl (Gary) Halverson, brother, Kenneth (Carolyn) Wilske. Children: Marilyn Uddin, Linda (Robert) Loper, Richard R (Michelle) Halverson, Cynthia Janssen. Step Children: Debbie Letourneau, Russell (Jody) Letourneau, Laura (Robert) Zubiena. He is also survived by 18 Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother, Gary Halverson; stepson, Peter Letourneau; and grandson, Blake Uddin.

No Formal services will be held.