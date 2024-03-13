Ricky “Rick” Parker, of Fountian City, WI and Winona, MN, Passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2024.

Rick was born on February 21, 1952, in Winona, MN, to Donald and Alice (Kreuzer) Parker.

Rick loved music and had a very extensive collection of records and cassettes. He also collected lava lamps and clocks. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Rick was a clown known as “Toodle Lou” in the Winona Clown Club and participated in many parades over the years. “You only get to eat so many meals in your life, why waste one?” was the motto the Rick lived by, he cooked every meal for his sons when they lived at home.

Rick is survived by his sons, Izaak, Lukas, Sky and Jakob; and grandchildren Jaxson and Jasmyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Alice; siblings, Donald, Johnny, Sharon and Scott; and grandson, Kazi.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, 11am-2pm, at Hoff Celebration of Life - Event Center (3480 Service Dr. Goodview, MN.)