Robert Kochenderfer

Please join us in gathering together to celebrate the life of Robert Allan Kochenderfer for services at noon on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Buffalo City Cemetery with Father Doss officiating.

Robert was born in Lincoln Township, WI, to Ottmar and Florence (Salway) Kochenderfer on March 06, 1940, and died on December 11, 2020, at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St Augusta, MN.

At the time of his death, Robert was employed as an agent with EDINA Realty of Brainerd, MN, with his office in Garrison, MN. Prior to moving to the lake country in the Mille Lacs Lake area, Robert was Director of Logistics at Lockheed Martin in Eagan, MN.

Having been raised in the Cochrane area of bluffs and water, Robert continued his love of the outdoors with hunting and fishing and snowmobiling in both the Wisconsin and northern Minnesota areas, never denying his devotion to the Packers.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary, and his sons, Paul (Susan O’Donnell) Kochenderfer, Jeff Kochenderfer, Joe ( Tammis McMillan), daughter, Mary (Joe) Stadler, and step daughter, Jamie (Joseph) Jachimiec, brother, Gary (Jeanne) Kochenderfer, sister, Marilyn George; five grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Kim Kochenderfer.

Arrangements were with the Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Aitkin, MN, and the Buffalo City Cemetery.

A Naval Honor Guard will preside the closing ceremony honoring and recognizing Robert’s six years of service to his country.