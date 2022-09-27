Robert O’Neal Bogstad, age 90, passed away Saturday September 24, 2022, at home. He was born October 31,1931, in Eau Claire, WI, to Arthur and Clara Bogstad.

He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High school in 1950. He joined the Marines in 1952, and served through the Korean conflict. After which he married his high school sweetheart Arlene Rose Alma Williams in 1953, at First Lutheran Church.

He was employed at the Eau Claire Paper Mill for 40+ years. Robert and Arlene raised their four children; Brian, Beth, Karen and Kevin in Eau Claire and then Mondovi.

He loved doing TV repair, fishing, hunting and computer games. He was very talented in playing numerous instruments including the organ, piano and accordion.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Arlene, his parents; siblings, Byron, Grant, Sylvester, Kenneth, Joseph, Ruby and grandson Braidon

He is survived by his children Brian Bogstad, Beth Mock (Adam), Karen Ritchie (Mike), Kevin Bogstad (Renee), a brother John Bogstad and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service was held at 11am on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main Street in Eau Claire, with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation as 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his/her family.

