Rocky Bauer, 64, of rural Mondovi passed away peacefully died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his home. He was born November 3, 1957, in Eau Claire, WI; son of Jerann “Toosie” (Johnson) and the late James P. Bauer. He attended school at Mondovi High School and graduated in 1976. He recently retired from Walmart Distribution in Menomonie where he was employed for over thirty years.

He is survived by his mother, Toosie; brother, Rick (nieces, Angela, Kayla, nephew, Craig); sister, Rhonda; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Jim; his infant brother Reggie; maternal grandparents Lincoln and Edna Johnson; paternal grandparents Paul F. and Annabel Bauer; aunts and uncles; and his best fur-babies- his dogs Boog and Patches.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi with Pastor Rolf Morck officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Lutheran Cemetery in Mondovi, WI. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com

The Funeral service will be live streamed on the Mondovi Central Lutheran Church Facebook page.