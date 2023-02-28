Roger Adolph Schlesser, age 70, of Mount Horeb, passed away after a brief illness on Feb. 16, 2023, with his loving wife by his side.

Roger was born to Adolph and Florence (Bohlinger) Schlesser in Winona, Minn. He was a graduate of Arcadia High School in Arcadia, Wis., and furthered his studies at UW-Stevens Point with an emphasis on environmental studies and natural resources.

Always an outdoorsman, Roger worked for Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as an aquatic biologist. He enjoyed all seasons of fishing, especially open water, and ice fishing. Hunting small and large game were among his passions.

Roger was a huge part of many organizations such as Groundswell Conservancy, the Civil War Battlefield Trust, the Getty Foundation, the National Wildlife Federation, Boys Town, and the Red Wing Pottery Collectors Society.

Roger treasured his Red Wing Pottery collection and enjoyed the hunt for large crocks and butter churns with unique markings. He spent much time collecting antiques of other varieties, as well.

Roger met Cheryl on a blind date over 40 years ago and the two were married on June 4, 1983, in Edgerton, Wis.

Roger is survived by his wife, Cheryl Wille-Schlesser; siblings, Mary Stirn-Hillert (Don) and their blended family, James (Carol), Jeffrey (Ann), Tamara, Joseph Stirn (Claire Ryan) and Teresa (Ed) Venner, Sharon (Bill) Sullivan and sons, Joshua (Elle) and Luke (Alicia), Daryl (Marlene) Schlesser and family, Nancy (Bob) LeBlanc, Brian (Mollie) and Michael (Tina) and Naomi; his brothers-in-law, Russ Wille (Jodi Bennetts) and their daughters, Chelsi Wille with Avery, Brianna (Dan) Haughom with Owen and Eric (Teresa) Wille and their children, Courtney and Kyle. He is further survived by great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Roger’s life is being planned for the Summer of 2023 at Governor Dodge State Park.

Donations in Roger’s memory may be made to the Groundswell Conservancy, 303 S. Paterson St., Suite 6, Madison, WI 53703 or to the National Wildlife Federation, (www.nwf.org).

The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of SSM Health and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.