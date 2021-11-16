Ronald L. Myers

Ronald L. M Jean S. Fuher yers, age 80, of Lake Hallie, WI passed peacefully on Sunday, November 7th, 2021, with family by his side.

Ronald was born September 27th, 1941, in Arcadia, WI to Wilfred F. Myers and Dorthy T. (Klonecki) Myers. He grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Ruth M. Nelson in 1960. They united in marriage on June 13th, 1964. This union brought forth three children, Christine, Steven, and Sandra. In 1976, he moved his family to Lake City, MN to work as a Turkey Farm Manager. In 1980, they moved to Mondovi, WI so he could continue working as a Farm Manager until retirement, after giving 30 years of service. In his free time he enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

Ronald is preceded in death by both his parents and his wife’s parents, an infant brother, Joseph Myers, brother-in-law Robert Nelson, and many Aunts and Uncles.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Ruth M. (“what’s your name”) Myers; their three children, Christine, Steven (Michelle), and Sandra (Christopher) Makuck; their four grandchildren, Ashleigh (Eric) Partlow, Marissa Myers, and Nathan and Kailey Makuck; and their four great-grandchildren, Kaden, Sarah, Paige and Kyle Partlow. His siblings, MaryJane (David) Wolfe, Ken (Dottie) Myers, a sister-in-law Iva (Vern) Fernholz and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Ronald will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 2:00 pm with visitation an hour before at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th Street, Osseo, WI 54758. Pastor Elden Simonson will officiate the service. A private burial will be at a later date.

