Rose Marie (Staats) McConnell, 92, of Mondovi, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi, WI.

She was born August 22, 1929 in Augusta, WI to Gus and Bernice (Hardesty) Staats. She was a graduate of Augusta High School and later attended Stout State College and Chippewa Valley Technical College.

On December 7, 1950, she enlisted in the United States Army and completed her training at Fort Lee in Virginia and was then assigned to Fort Hamilton in New York. She was later assigned to 5th army headquarter in Chicago and Shape headquarters in Naples, Italy being one of 24 enlisted women assigned there since WWII.

Following her discharge she married Charles “Mac” McConnell in Chicago, IL and was blessed with the birth of their son Stephen.

She was employed for the US Government as a Civil Servant Clerk in Augusta, GA for 30 years. Rose was a member of American Legion post 154 serving as commander and finance officer and VFW 6711 Auxiliary.

Following their retirement, Rose and Mac moved to Mondovi from Augusta, GA and began traveling extensively to 37 of the 50 states.

She is survived by her step daughter, Betty Jo (Ron) Jawor; step-son Richard McConnell and his family; grandchildren, Tammi (Walt) Perry, Roni Jawor; great- granddaughter, Courtni (Brad) Koehn. Daughter in-law, Terry McConnell. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded by her beloved husband, Charles “Mac”; loving son, Stephen; her parents; brothers, Larry and Gene Staats; and her sister, Betty Nelson.

A graveside service was held Monday, October 4, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Legion Post 154 would be appreciated.