Rosemary Hillig, 91, of Waumandee, WI, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Rosemary was born May 28, 1931, in Milwaukee, WI to Charles and Marie (Burke) Zwisler.

She attended the Villa Maria School in Frontenac, Minnesota, where she met her future sister-in-law Olive Margaret (Roth) Hillig.

Rosemary met her husband of 45 years, John Adam Hillig, when she came to visit the Hillig farm in Waumandee. They married on January 27, 1951. After their adventurous honeymoon to Mexico, they settled in Waumandee on the farm and raised six daughters and two sons.

Rosemary was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee.

Rosemary is survived by her 8 children; Jenny (Jim) Ellis of Waumandee, John Anthony Hillig of Fairbanks, Alaska, Marie (Gary) Brenner of Durand, Bridget (Raymond) Liska of Hillsboro, Benedict (Geraldine) Hillig of Alma, Nora Burkard of Waumandee, Michele (Mark) Chilson of Durand, Noel (Josef) Bragger of Independence, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband John, an infant daughter, and siblings Charles Zwisler, Jimmy Zwisler and Ann Marie McCann.

A visitation took place on December 21st, at 12:00 followed by a 2:00 Mass of Christian Burial at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee with Rev. Aruldoss officiating. A celebration of lifel immediately followed the mass at the Rippley Social Hall.

Alongside John in heaven, Rosemary continues her devotion to her family, with an unwavering commitment to God.. Her faith is her legacy.

The family asks that memorials be directed to the St. Boniface Catholic School.

