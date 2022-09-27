Rosemary Margaret Smith, age 83, of Mondovi, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on May 15, 1939, in Plum City, Wisconsin to Louis Caturia, and Marcella King Caturia. She attended Saint Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Durand High School in 1957. On February 15, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart Charles Smith at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand, WI. Together they had four children Lori, Toni, Tim, and Scott.

After raising her children, Rosemary earned a degree in accounting from Chippewa Valley Technical College. The career she enjoyed the most was the years she worked in sales and tours with Holiday Travel. Her tour guiding travels allowed her to see many destinations both in the US and Europe. Her favorite tour was to Germany and Austria where she especially loved the rural landscape and friendly culture. She and Chuck had many adventures together from house boating on the Mississippi River to their favorite trips together to Alaska and Hawaii. Rosemary and Chuck were married for fifty-four years until his untimely death in 2012. She has continued to enjoy her time with family, friends and pets, Rosemary spent her winters with family in Arizona and California. When home in Mondovi she enjoyed golfing and remaining socially active with many treasured friends.

Rosemary is survived by her four children, son-in-law Craig Thibado; step granddaughter Tiffany Thibado and step great grandson, Carson Thibado; sister-in-law Janet Smith Martin and her family; and all her King and Caturia relatives.

A Memorial gathering will be at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi on Thursday, September 29, at 4:00PM to 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi on Friday September 30, at 11:00AM with an hour of visitation prior.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Buffalo County Humane Association at 950 N. Eau Claire Street Mondovi, WI 54755. www.talbotfuneralhomes.com