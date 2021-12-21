Ruth Anna Wick, age 83, of Mondovi, WI formerly of Alma, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the American Lutheran Communities in Mondovi.

She was born on September 2, 1938, at Luther Hospital-Eau Claire, WI. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin W. and Cecelia H. (Rieck) Schwartz. Ruth attended grade school at Iron Creek and later Alma High School.

In Ruth’s 1st marriage she had four children. She later married the love of her life, Gary Wick at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alma. To this union, a daughter was born.

Ruth was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she enjoyed singing in the church choir & ladies groups in her earlier years.

During her younger working years, Ruth did waitressing & cared for many others as a nursing assistant.

Ruth loved music & reading. She also enjoyed knitting & sewing. Ruth loved sending greeting cards & would remember others for their special life events. What Ruth will be mostly remembered for is her strong faith in the lord & her love for cooking and baking. Ruth had a humane heart; especially for dogs and cats & always had them both throughout her life. Ruth had a strong love for her family & friends. Especially her two grandchildren; Caleb and Miranda.

Ruth is survived by her children; Rhonda (Gerry) Langfitt, Sr. of Powhatan, Virginia. Rosalie Denison of Houston, Texas. Larry (Kathy) Denison, Jr., of Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Troy (Donna) Denison of Bellville, Texas and Carisa Jamison (Wick) of Mondovi, WI. 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Gary, a sister and brother in law, Wilma and Myron Popp preceded Ruth in death.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alma with Pastor Michelle Rem officiating. Inurnment followed at Nelson Cemetery. A memorial gathering for family and friends was held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service. Talbot Family Funeral Home, Scenic Rivers Cremation Center, Mondovi is assisting the family with arrangements.

