Ruth Breitung, age 99, of Alma, left this world to re-unite with God, family and friends on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Gundersen-St. Elizabeth Nursing Home.

Ruth, the daughter of Roy and Edna (Wald) Mueller, was born in Alma on November 1, 1923. After graduating from Alma High School in 1941, she attended the Minnesota School of Business.

On June 1, 1944, Ruth was united in marriage to Darrell “Pucky” Breitung. Together they lived in Alma in the house that her father built. To this marriage, 2 children were born. Ruth took loving care of her husband, Darrell, who had multiple sclerosis, until his passing in 1983.

Ruth worked as a bookkeeper for Buffalo Electric Coop until she left her position in order to care for her husband.

Ruth was a dedicated member of the Alma United Methodist Church and was the organist for 80 years, never asking for pay or accepting it when offered.

Ruth was a longtime member of the Alma American Legion, Post 224 Ladies Auxiliary and was honored this past November on her 77th year as a member, making her the longest living Auxiliary member in the State of Wisconsin.

Ruth was a volunteer for the Senior Meal Program and also volunteered at the Alma school helping with the newsletters and book fairs to name a few.

Ruth loved traveling and enjoyed many wonderful and fun trips with her group of “lady widows” and we don’t think they shared all that happened on those trips. Ruth also spent some wonderful years in the company of her special friend, Grant, who became a special part of our family.

Ruth loved her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren and took great pride in all their accomplishments. Ruth was so honored and delighted to see her family that she loved so much grow to 5 generations.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Kathy Kosidowski of Buffalo City; grandchildren, Sheila (Troy) Langowski of Winona, Michelle (Robert) Eller of Burleson, TX and Chad (Michelle) Kosidowski of Buffalo City; great grandchildren, Sarah (Dylan) Jonsgaard of Minnesota City, Kristin Langowski of Winona, Alyssa Kosidowski of Buffalo City and Marley, Carley and Briley Eller of Burleson, TX; great-great grandchildren, Weston Jonsgaard of Minnesota City, Emmett Longowski of Winona and Raelyn Jonsgaard of Minnesota City.

Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell “Pucky” Breitung; son, Daryl “Bud”, special friend, Grant and her son in law, Rudy Kosidowski.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel with Pastor Deborah Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Alma Public Cemetery. Visitation was held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 28, from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service.