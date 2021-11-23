Ruth Carol Miller LaPorte, 79, of Mondovi, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 16, 2021. Ruth was born January 15, 1942, in Granton, WI, to Olive Peterson Miller Gibson and Raymond A. (Purst) Miller. She was united in marriage to Tony LaPorte in 1959, later divorced.

Ruth was a longtime and faithful member of Central Lutheran Church where she was an active member of the Ruth Circle.

Ruth worked for many of the Mondovi café’s; her most inspirationally person was Grace Pfund. She later worked for the Mondovi School District for 32 years after retirement she worked part-time at the Mondovi Thrift Shop. Ruth had a love for everyone she met. She enjoyed dancing, fishing, Elvis, and going for rides. The family that she made was her pride and joy. She will always be remembered by all for her kind heart, loving ways, as a caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her four children, Robin (Steve), Renee (Paul), Rita, and Roger (Tina); grandchildren, Matthew (Chelsea), Kayla (Tyler), Dylan, Kyle, Alton, Shyla, and Tryton; five great grand boys, Adian, Tharyn, Bryson, Odyn, and Kiptyn; Godson, James Young; and several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and dear friends.

Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Rae Lynn; fiancé, Jim; her four brothers, Orlin, Ronald, Wallace, and Allen; grandson, Joey; cat, Foxy; and dog, Mitze Sue.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Chris Drew.

Visitation will be at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 12 P.M. until the time of service at 2 P.M. Graveside services will follow at Central Lutheran Riverside Cemetery in Mondovi, WI.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.