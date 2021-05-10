Ruth H. Halverson, age 95, of Eau Claire, passed away at HeatherWood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Ruth was born in Buffalo County, Wisconsin to Helmer and Rose (Teigen) Swanson. She was married to Norman V. Moen in 1947. They had two children, Sandy and Gary. Later in life, Ruth married William D. Schultz and Duane M. Halverson.

She is survived by her son, Gary Moen (Diana Rahtke); two great grandchildren, Brandon (Kailey) Moen and Caleb Moen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her three husbands; sisters, Joyce (Swanson) Austin, Dorothy (Swanson) Rustad and Virgil (Swanson) Wrobel; brother, Curtis Swanson; and two grandchildren, Jeremy M. Moen and Carmen R. Moen.

Ruth worked as a clerk at A&P grocery, Walgreens, UWEC book store and Hallmark Gift Store. Ruth and her second husband, William Schultz, also owned and operated a Group Home in Eau Claire.

Ruth was very involved in Spirit Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She volunteered every Sunday and Monday and was very generous with donations. She was always willing to provide any assistance to those that were in need. Ruth also delivered communion to local nursing homes.

Ruth’s favorite pastimes included cookouts with her son Gary and Diana, driving her Buick from Eau Claire to Whitehall every Wednesday to have her hair done, cards and board games, especially Scrabble, which she was a formidable opponent. Ruth also enjoyed sharing coffee with friends and family. Ruth had a warm and giving heart. She will be missed by all who knew her. Love you, Mom.

Due to Covid 19, a private graveside service for the family will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Washington township on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jim of Spirit Lutheran Church officiating.

A special thank you to HeatherWood Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the great care and kindness they gave Ruth. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com