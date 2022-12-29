Sallie Ann McQuiston, 93, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 18, 1929. On February 8, 1951, mom married the love of her life, Leroy, at the American Consulate Building in Tokyo. After returning to the States, they lived in Winona, MN, for a short time before moving to Onalaska where they made a wonderful life for themselves.

Sallie worked in retail all of her work career, as she loved being with people and helping them. She finished her retail career with K-Mart, of which she was so proud to be an employee of. She loved all of her coworkers and all of her supervisors that she worked with and was also very proud of the various recognitions she acquired throughout her career with K-Mart. Her retirement party was attended by all, as she was well loved in return.

Sallie is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Leroy; daughters Ruth (Jim Keil) McQuiston-Keil of La Crosse; and Lani Happel of Onalaska; granddaughters Caitlyn McQuiston-Keil of Chicago; and Ashley McQuiston-Keil of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Funeral services were held at 2pm on Sunday, December 18th at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, 340 North Highway 35, Alma, WI, with Pastor Deborah Kunkel officiating. Friends may call from 1pm until time of service. Please share a memory of Sallie or express your words of comfort for her family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com

We would like to thank the Staff of BSJ Care Center for the many years of care that they gave to mom, especially the many Staff members of the Avalon Wing. Over the 8 years that mom lived there, she had so many angels taking care of her and we are so Grateful to you All. We would like to also thank all of the Doctors that attended to her.

Alzheimer’s/Dementia is such an evil disease, as it robs both the person and their families of precious time…time you can never get back. If there’s one thing that we’ve learned from our journey, it’s this…Please don’t take your Family, Friends, or time for granted. Spend time now. Say what’s in your heart now. Tell your loved ones how you feel. The disease doesn’t care that you’re not ready. So please, for mom and the many others out there…share your love and time now!