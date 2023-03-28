Samantha Kate Allemann, infant daughter of Randy and Jessica (McNamara) Allemann of Mondovi, WI, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 15, 2023, in La Crosse, WI, weighing 3 lbs. 11 oz. Samantha was born with a rare genetic disorder called Trisomy 18 (also known as Edward’s Syndrome).

We were blessed to have a little bit of heaven on earth with us and for that, we will be forever grateful. Samantha defeated the odds from the beginning and gave us so much in such little time. We couldn’t be more proud of her and will cherish the memories she gave us. Samantha was so loved by so many. We’d like to thank our families and friends for their love and prayers, as well as the staff of Gunderson Health System in La Crosse, and Mayo Clinic in Chippewa Falls for the wonderful care they gave Samantha.

She is survived by her parents; brother, Henry; grandparents, Don and Barb Allemann of Mondovi, WI, Dan and Lori McNamara of Ellsworth, WI; great-grandparents Doug and Dianea Rezny of Parkers Prairie, MN, Jeanne McNamara of Rosemount, MN; great-great-grandmother Caroline Vorwerk of Oakdale, MN; aunts and uncles, Susie Allemann of Mondovi, WI, Thomas and Kaila Brown of Ellsworth WI, Gabe and Meghan Janke of Humbird, WI, Danny and Nicole McNamara of River Falls, WI, Doug and Maya McNamara of Ellsworth, WI, David, Andrew, Josh, and Philip McNamara, all of Ellsworth WI; cousins, Justin, Levi, Natalie, Dominic, and Sophia Brown, Caleb, Benjamin, and Elizabeth Janke, Adalynn and William McNamara.

She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Richard McNamara, Martin and Margaret Allemann, Norbert and Lorraine Bauer; aunt, Katherine Rose McNamara (in infancy).

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mondovi, with Father Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com