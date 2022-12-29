On Wednesday Dec 21, Samantha Rose (Odegard) Minks, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, as the result of a car accident.

Sami was born April 21 1992, to John & Debra (Brown) Odegard. She grew up on the family farm with 5 siblings where she enjoyed mud bogging and horse riding.

She graduated from Mondovi High School in 2010, and enlisted in the United States Air Force- she served 4 years, being stationed in South Dakota, so she could come home to visit often. She was honorably discharged on November 7, 2014, and moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family.

She and Cody Minks started dating February 2016, and were married on July 20, 2019, on her family farm which was a dream of hers. February 16, 2021, she became a loving mom to a beautiful little girl, Rosemary Jean Minks. She was so excited to be a mom. It is not fair, for you were supposed to grow old with Cody and watch Rosemary grow up.

Sami was an organ donor, and because of this gift, many individuals and families will be given a much needed Merry Christmas this year.

Sami is survived by her husband, Cody Minks; Daughter Rosemary Jean; Parents John & Debra Odegard; Siblings, Toni (Jason) (niece Emily) McGee, Cassie (Matt Gleiter) Johnson, Nicky Odegard, James (McKenzie Fifer) (nephew Victor) Odegard and Jarrod (Autumn Morrow) Odegard; In-laws Steve & Colleen Peterson, Angela & Richard Kinderman, Cynthia & Robert Hamill and Randy Peterson, also by Aunts, uncles Aunts & Uncles, Michelle (Chuck Bauer) Brown, Erin (Bryant) Schoenick, Donna (AJ) Johnson, Betty (Bill) Sessions, Sandy (Dennis) Davis, Ron (Connie) Odegard, Bonnie (Russ) Ulberg and Steve (Becky) Odegard along with many cousins. other family members, godchildren and many wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Tom & Mary(Burbach) Brown, Alfred & Rose (Schilling) Odegard, and Uncle Mike Odegard.

A private family funeral is planned for Friday at Rock Creek Lutheran church.

A celebration of life will be held January 7, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM, at West Creek Event Center (the old Club 37), S7650 State Road 37, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Full Military Honors will be held at 3:00 PM.

There will be an opportunity for all to write a short memory of Sami at her celebration that will be scrapbooked for her daughter, Rosemary to cherish in the future as she reads what her mom meant to us all.

The staff of Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel, assisted the family with arrangements.