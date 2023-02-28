Sandra Kay “Sandi” Quarberg, age 74, of Mondovi, formerly of Sevierville, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at her home.

She was born on February 2, 1949, in Eau Claire and was the daughter of Fred and Sylvia (Schmidt) Martin.

She was baptized at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and was a graduate of Eau Claire North High School. Sandi then enrolled in cosmetology school. She worked at local beauty shops before purchasing her own shop “Happy Hair”.

On September 14, 1974, Sandi was united in marriage to Larry Quarberg at St. John Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They resided in Eau Claire for many years until they moved to Chetek where they owned and operated a Bed and Breakfast named “Sweet Dreams”. After retiring, they moved to Tennessee.

Sandi loved music and dancing the polka and attending many old time dances with Larry. She also loved to make Norwegian treats for her salon clients and relatives. Sandy and Larry enjoyed antiques and traveling to antique shops.

Sandi is survived by her sister, Dianne Armes of Warrens, WI; brothers in law, Jerald (Pam) Quarberg and Jan (Carol) Quarberg both of Nelson; sisters in law, Linda (Doug Wilson) Quarberg of Volcano, HI and Nancy Quarberg of Alma; also by several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, and dear husband, Larry, Sandi was preceded in death by a brother, Steven and brother in law, Marcus Quarberg.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, February 28, from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service all at the funeral home.

Please share a memory or your words of comfort for Sandi’s family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com