Sharon L. Davis (Hardy), 91, of Minneapolis, MN died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Golden Valley Assisted Living Facility. She was born May 31, 1931, in Mondovi, WI; daughter of Gail and Zelma (Zillmer) Hardy.

Sharon was a sister of Gene and Arleen Hardy, Elaine and Carl Synstad, Jim and Orene Hardy; mother of Beth Hardy Weitz; grandmother of Danielle and Daryl Rother; great grandmother of Mason Brown; aunt; great aunt…. and a Harvey cousin.

A gathering will be on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Tourist Park Cabin in Mondovi, WI, from 11:30 – 2:00. Burial in Oak Park Cemetery will follow. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com