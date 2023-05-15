Sharon L. Davis (Hardy)
Sharon L. Davis (Hardy), 91, of Minneapolis, MN died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Golden Valley Assisted Living Facility. She was born May 31, 1931, in Mondovi, WI; daughter of Gail and Zelma (Zillmer) Hardy.
Sharon was a sister of Gene and Arleen Hardy, Elaine and Carl Synstad, Jim and Orene Hardy; mother of Beth Hardy Weitz; grandmother of Danielle and Daryl Rother; great grandmother of Mason Brown; aunt; great aunt…. and a Harvey cousin.
A gathering will be on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Tourist Park Cabin in Mondovi, WI, from 11:30 – 2:00. Burial in Oak Park Cemetery will follow. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com