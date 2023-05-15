Home / Mondovi Herald-News / Sharon L. Davis (Hardy)

Sharon L. Davis (Hardy)

Mon, 05/15/2023 - 12:38 cfceditor

Sharon L. Davis (Hardy), 91, of Minneapolis, MN died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Golden Valley Assisted Living Facility. She was born May 31, 1931, in Mondovi, WI; daughter of Gail and Zelma (Zillmer) Hardy.
Sharon was a sister of Gene and Arleen Hardy, Elaine and Carl Synstad, Jim and Orene Hardy; mother of Beth Hardy Weitz; grandmother of Danielle and Daryl Rother; great grandmother of Mason Brown; aunt; great aunt…. and a Harvey cousin.
A gathering will be on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Tourist Park Cabin in Mondovi, WI, from 11:30 – 2:00. Burial in Oak Park Cemetery will follow. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com

Sub-Section: 
Obituaries

GMD Media

See Contact Button at top left for each office Phone Number,
200 Industrial Court Suite 100
, Wabasha, MN 55981

ratingbankof.ru

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to GMDMedia Newsletter feed
Customize This