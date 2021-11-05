Shirley Rose (Bucher) Milliren was born on August 15, 1936, to Bishop and Rose (Fry) Bucher in Nelson Wisconsin, the youngest of eight children. She was raised on a farm and attended school in Nelson, graduating from High School.

In 1954, Shirley met the love of her life, Giles Milliren at a dance hall. After their courtship they married August 10, 1955. Together they purchased a farm in Big Arkansaw Valley where Shirley lived out the rest of her years.

Shirley had a love for Mother Nature as she helped with the farming chores, the annual maple syrup production, tended to her large country garden that provided an abundance of produce for all. Raising chickens and selling eggs was a true passion. Shirley’s hobbies included; sewing, quilting, crocheting, making rag rugs and growing African violets. Her homemade bread, cinnamon rolls and angel food cakes will be forever missed. Old time polkas and waltzes were listened to daily.

Shirley was a member of the St. Ann’s Alter Society, Big Arkansaw Valley Homemakers Club, Square Wheelers Dance, Pepin County Dairy Promotion Committee, a 4-H Club leader and a Waterville Township election worker. Over the years Shirley also found time to work outside the home at Huntsinger Farms, Durand Canning Company, cooked at 4-H camps, Heritage of Elmwood and the Plum City Care Center for twenty years.

Shirley is survived by her six children: Tom (Sue) Milliren, Gail (Brad) Saueressig, Rose (Gary) Weisenbeck, Tim (Julie) Milliren, Sam Milliren and Irene (Chris) Vance. Twelve grandchildren: Todd, Sara (Jeff), Shelly (Larry), Carrie Jo (Jason), Jeremy (Tiffannie), Garret, Carley Rose, Morgan (friend-Matt), Lexi, Preston, Mackenzie and Jaxon. Eleven great-grandchildren: Gavin, Addison, Trevor, Taylor, Alex, Joe, Tru, Myah, Abe, Olivia and Eisen along with her four-legged companion Harley. Sister-in-law Mary Jane (Robert) Singerhouse, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Giles, granddaughter Amanda Ann Milliren along with her seven siblings: Edward, Arthur, Norman and Richard Bucher, Mabel (Ernie) DeVore, Julia (Merlin) Sandberg and EllaMay (Don) Erickson.

The funeral mass will be held 11:00 am Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Arkansaw, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church on Friday. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Following the services there will be a celebration of Shirley’s life at the Arkansaw Community Center.

