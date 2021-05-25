Steven Joseph Harms, 78. Passed away on Friday May 7, 2021, with his family by his side at his home in Cape Coral, Fl.

Steve was born in Eau Claire Wisconsin on August 15, 1942. Steve graduated from Mondovi High School in 1960. Steve then entered the Air Force in 1960. He met the love of his life, Judith Mickelson and they were married at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI in 1965.

Steve retired in 2004 from a fulfilling career at Target Corporation to his cabin home in Emily, Minnesota, where he enjoyed his lifetime hobbies of golfing, fishing, and hunting. He was passionate about Minnesota Vikings, and Fantasy Football. He is the reigning champion in the family No Tway fantasy football league for the 2020 season. For the last 11 years of his life, Steve and Judy spent most of their time in Cape Coral, Florida, the place Steve loved the most.

Steve touched so many lives during his journey. His greatest strength came from his unconditional love for his family and friends.

He leaves his wife of 55 years Judy, his son and 2 daughters: Gregory (Lisa) Harms, Kimberly (Philip) Stewart, Jennifer Harms and seven grandchildren, Lauren, Ashley, Kathryn, Zack, Megan Cameron, and Samson; his sister Betty Harms, and sister-in law Charlotte Stecklein, brother-in law Ron Stecklein and nephew Brett Stecklein.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Frieda Harms and Parents in law, Alton and Kathryn Mickelson and sister-in-law Cindy Mickelson.

In honoring of Steve’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. We will be celebrating Steve’s life with a gathering in Minnesota, August 7th, 2021, at 1pm at Greg and Lisa Harms home: 165 170th Ave NW Andover, MN 55304

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to American Diabetes Association:

https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial

Cards can be sent to 165 170th AVE NW Andover, MN 55304

Fuller Metz Cremation and Funeral Services, 3740 Del Prado Boulevard,Cape Coral, Florida 33904.