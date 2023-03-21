Susan (Sue, Susi) Kay Keller, age 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her home on Spring Lake Road in Buffalo City, WI.

Susan was born July 31, 1946, in Winona, MN to the late Wilton and Violet (Arndt) Stueve.

She attended St. Martin Lutheran School in Winona, graduated from Winona Senior High School, and attended Winona State University.

On July 9, 1966, Susan was united in marriage to Neil A. Keller at St. Martin Lutheran Church in Winona and they had two children.

Susan worked at the La Crosse Milling Co. before she began a career as the clerk of the City of Buffalo City.

She was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church in Cochrane.

Susan and Neil took great pride in working side by side to design and build from ground up their first home on 20th Street in Buffalo City. They later moved to Spring Lake Road where they resided at the time of her passing.

Susan loved to garden and enjoyed canning the vegetables she and Neil grew and tending her roses. She was an excellent cook and will be remembered for the home-baked gifts she gave during the holiday season.

When Neil retired in 2003, Susan enjoyed traveling in their RV to many Midwest destinations and camping along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts. She loved to comb the North Carolina shoreline for shells and shark teeth.

Susan often filled her time playing bridge, thrift shopping, boating on the Mississippi River, or sitting around the table with family playing cribbage or 500. She was a life-long fan of the Minnesota Vikings, much to the chagrin of her Packer-loving family. She also spent many hours fishing off the dock at their Spring Lake home, enjoying the scenery and serenity.

Susan will forever be remembered for her devotion to her family. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who, even when facing the challenges of her later years, put their needs in front of her own.

Susan will be deeply missed by her husband of 57 years, Neil of Buffalo City; son, David (Kris) Keller of Shiocton, WI and their children, Jenna, Alyssa and Ben; daughter, Lynn Keller of Winona; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her infant granddaughter, Julia, and three siblings, Bob, Lowell, and LaVonne.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church in Cochrane, WI with Pastor Douglas Westenberg officiating. Burial will follow at Buffalo City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service.