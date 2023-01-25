Terrence “Terry” Benning

Terrence L. Benning, age 68, died peacefully at his home in Buffalo City, WI, on Friday, January 20, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was born December 15, 1954, in Arcadia, WI to Jesse and Dorothy (Komro) Benning. He attended grade school at St. Boniface School in Waumandee, Wisconsin, and high school at Arcadia High School. He met the love of his life (Marie) in 1976, and they were married on October 28, 1978, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, WI. Together they raised three wonderful children, Josh, Stacie and Jacob. Terry spent most of his career being an over the road truck driver. He ended his career at Pehler & Sons Trucking in 2021.

When Terry wasn’t truck driving, he enjoyed golfing, fishing and deer hunting as well as spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.

Terry is survived by Marie, his loving wife of 44 years, his three children; Josh Benning, Fountain City, Stacie (Jay) Baures, Fountain City, Jacob Benning, Cochrane, three grandchildren; Trenton Benning, Emma Baures and Easton Baures, one brother; Kevin Benning, Independence, three sisters; Rhonda Haines, Independence, Julie (Jim) Talford, Rock Falls, Becky (Don) Snider, Winona and their many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Dawn whom was very near and dear to his heart.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Jesse and Dorothy Benning, Siblings; Craig Benning, Earl Benning Penny Schock, and infant brother William Benning, Father In Law; Raymond Maier, Sister In Law; Lynette Maier.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Terry will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 5:00pm at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday from 2:00PM until the hour of Terry’s celebration of life.