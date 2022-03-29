Theresa Werlein, age 51, of rural Mondovi, passed away peacefully with her longtime loving soulmate and husband at her bedside on Monday, February 28, 2022.

She was born on December 16, 1970, the daughter of the late Norm and Paulette (Hartman) Cowell.

On February 9, 2022, Theresa was united in marriage to her longtime and faithful soulmate, Tony Fritze at their rural Mondovi home.

It wasn’t often that you would see Theresa without her soulmate, Tony. They loved to be together just being outdoors working and enjoying the land at their home searching for asparagus or morels.

Theresa will be forever missed by her husband, Tony; sons, Darin Werlein and Timothy Blanden; grandchildren, Trent, Ayvah, Zayden and Maya; siblings, Jeff Cowell, James Cowell, Tami Larson and Jeremy Cowell; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Theresa’s life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Mirror Lake Pavilion in Mondovi.

Talbot Family Funeral Homes – Scenic Rivers Cremation Center assisted the family.