Thomas C. Bjorgo, 86 of Mondovi, formerly of Gilmanton, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Hillview Senior Living in Mondovi. Thomas was born November 3, 1935, at the family home in Bennett Valley; the son of Tom and Clara (Berg) Bjorgo.

He finished 8th grade at Meadow Brook Grade School, later graduating from Gilmanton High School with the Class of 1954.

Most of his employment was working on various farms and finally working for Lyman and Doris Dieckman farm. There he made his home until entering Hillview Senior Living. The Dieckman family provided a very nice home for Thomas; we are very grateful and thankful for the time he spent with them. He enjoyed frequenting many local restaurants over the years, especially one of his favorites, Donna Mae’s Panther Café, in downtown Gilmanton.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Edna Bjorgo; nieces, Bonnie (David) Olson, Ann (John) Steiner; nephews, Gary (Lynne) Bjorgo, Mark (Julie Power) Bjorgo; and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edwin and Iner Bjorgo; sister, Blanche Gilbertson; sister-in law, Florence Bjorgo; brother-in-law, Raymond Gilbertson, nephew, Steven Bjorgo; and an infant brother, Sherman.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi with Gary Preston officiating. Visitation will be from noon until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Gilmanton Cemetery.

