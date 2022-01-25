Todd Harold Carlson, 70, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side, Wednesday, January 19th, after a brief battle with cancer. Blessed with an endless tapestry of family, in-laws, and friends, Todd lived with vigor until the very end. Among his many passions were the peace of the outdoors, from teaching his son and grandchildren to fish, hunting Buffalo County’s rolling landscape, to tinkering with woodwork, antique muzzleloader rifles, and European deer mounts. Todd leaves behind a rich racing pedigree, behind the handlebars of his own dragstrip motorcycles up to the 1980s, passing down his thrill-seeker spirit to his son, Benjamin, and most recently his six year old grandson, Kane.

Todd never turned down an opportunity to dance, and dance well, from the 1970s disco scene with his wife Georgia, up to the many weddings he officiated as a recently ordained minister. Todd was a gifted autobody painter for 50+ years, and could always be counted on by his race family to add flair to helmets, motorcycles, and assist with events over five decades. Never one to decline a call for help, Todd held his flip-phone at the ready at all times, always making time to lend a hand and save the day.

The Carlson’s lived on the same cul-de-sac along Little Green Lake for close to 30 years, a tight knit community of friends with an open-door policy, who always tolerated the family’s buzzing bikes, ATVs, and golf carts, and shared in an annual Packer block party. As is true with all great men, nothing mattered more to him than his family, having married into a large, boisterous sisterhood in Mondovi, Wisconsin, who cherished him equally as a brother and son-in-law, and most amusing uncle.

Todd is preceded in death by his mother June Hubbard Carlson, birth father Harold Zemke, and the man who faithfully raised him into manhood, David Carlson. He also meets again on the other side his younger brother Timm Carlson, and is survived by Lorraine Olson, and Tom and Lynn (Olson) Liebenstein of Nekoosa. Missing his piercing blue eyes and impressive head of hair the most is his beloved wife of 49 years, Georgia (Thompson) Carlson, who shared Todd’s pride and joy, his children Stephanie of Rock Hill, SC, Benjamin of West Bend, and Ben’s wife Stacy (Riedel) Carlson. Todd’s gifts and maverick energy live on in his grandchildren, Ty Fleming now of West Bend, and Kane and Piper Carlson of Rock Hill, SC, all of whom have spent every summer and holiday season with Nana and Papa, immersed in lake life and power sports.

Stephanie and Benjamin have assured Todd his devoted wife will be cared for, his household commitments and unfinished projects tended to, and a cup of coffee provided for her in the morning.

Special gratitude to Victoria with Aurora Health, who assisted with care in his final days, and showed us the light still within him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4pm on January 29th at Newburg Sportsman Club, where we will dance to Motown and talk ourselves hoarse swapping stories, as he would have loved.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com