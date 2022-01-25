Todd Tyro Ehlert

Todd Tyro (a/k/a Toby) Ehlert, 61, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully in his home on January 18, 2022 surrounded by his wife Chris and daughter Sadee in the home he designed and built. After a long brave battle with cancer, Todd’s spirit lives on to his next adventure. Even though his cancer gave him challenges, it did not ultimately define who he was in this lifetime.

Todd was born on December 2, 1960, in Milwaukee, WI, a son of Gordon and Fay (Moats) Ehlert. Todd was child number 6 of 7 siblings. When Todd was just 5 years old, the family moved from the big city to small town Rock Falls, WI, where he grew up on the family farm.

During his time on the farm, Todd not only learned what it was to be a hard worker, he also found a love for the outdoors, and his calling for construction. He took extra wood shop classes in high school, and in his later teenage years he and his brother Scott helped their dad build a log house on the family farm. After graduating a semester early from Eau Claire Memorial high school, Todd had a couple different jobs but his lifelong career as a professional carpenter started when he began working at A-1 Roofing in 1980. In March 1991, he purchased the business changing it to A-1 Roofing & Construction and operated it into 2021.

Even though his hands were rough, Todd had the softest heart. Until his final moments on earth, he genuinely cared for others. From surprise gifts to family members throughout the years to cracking jokes or lending a helping hand, his acts of kindness were part of who he was and always wanting to pass on the “pay-it-forward” attitude. His generosity touched family, friends, employees and strangers. While a brutally honest person and gift for gab, Todd was a teacher and caregiver. He led every aspect of his life with integrity and a moral compass.

Todd’s ability to shoot pool, his kind heart and sense of humor (but mostly it was how clean he kept his bathroom) was what attracted his soul mate, Christina (Fedie), back in 1984, that led into their marriage on the snowiest day in December 1990. Their life together was far from perfect but they made it full of adventure: numerous road trips, fishing trips to Canada and throughout Wisconsin, snowmobiling, building three homes, and raising their daughter. Many adventures included his mom Fay as she shared his passion for experiences and road trips.

Todd will not only be remembered for his kindness but also as an avid sportsman. The best times of his life were spent in the great outdoors whether it was fishing on open water or ice especially at the family cabin in Chetek or in Canada, hunting in Wisconsin or out West, snowmobiling or building hunting shacks. He was at peace doing the things he loved whether alone or with family and friends. Todd’s favorite moments were spent with his daughter fishing or hunting. Together, they were the best outdoor partners and the time they had together will never be forgotten.

Todd will be deeply missed yet always remembered by his loving wife of 31 years, Christina of Eau Claire, WI, daughter, Sadee (Hunter) Hetke and grand puppy Sophie of Chippewa Falls, WI. His future grandchild(ren) will be raised knowing their grandpa Todd. He is also survived by his siblings: Karen (Bill) Lier of Mondovi, brother-in-law Ben Sessions of Eleva, Randy (Robin) Taylor of Mondovi, Cindy (Fred) Maki of Eau Claire, Scott (Erica) Ehlert of Whitewater and brother-in-law, Pat Heitzman (Shannon) of Shakopee, MN; Parent In-laws, Norwood & Brenda Fedie of Harlingen, TX;, Linda Stokes (Steve Candell) of Eau Claire, WI; Brother-in-laws Christopher (Amy) Stokes of St. Paul, MN, Scott (Josie) Fedie of Eau Claire, WI, Dominic (Lori) Fedie of Chippewa Falls, WI and Brett (Diane) Graham of Hawesville, KY as well as many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Fay Ehlert, his loving sisters, Toni Heitzman and Gerri Sessions. Uncles Clarence Ehlert and Howard Peterson; Aunt Carol Moats; Step Father-in-Law, Don Stokes; Niece Kali Grannan; Long time family friends, Jacky Henning and Steve Stanford.

A celebration of life for Todd will be held at a yet to-be-determined date and location in the summer of 2022. This was Todd’s wish to have his friends and family celebrate the greatest gift of all: life. With every challenge he faced, the love and support from family and friends never swayed.

Todd’s family would like to send a special thank you to all of the staff who helped us throughout his battles with his cancer over the past several years. This includes Marshfield Clinic, Hospital and Cancer Center, UW Health Clinic/Carbone Cancer Center/University Hospital in Madison and St. Joseph’s Hospice as we are blessed for their professional and personal support we received throughout this journey. Also, a special thank you to Lauren Brockman, RN, whose bond with Todd created a lifelong friendship. Todd and our family will forever be grateful for you and hold a special place in our hearts. You are an inspiration and a model of a good person.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.