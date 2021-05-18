Vernon Lowell McDonough, age 98, of Mondovi, passed away on May 12, 2021, at Mayo Health Systems, Eau Claire, WI. He was born on January 2, 1923, the son of Henry and Ella (Nelson) McDonough. Vernon was united in marriage to Elsie F. Steinke on September 26, 1942, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in the Town of Canton. A long and happy union that lasted 78 years.

Vernon served in the US Air Force during WW II attaining the rank of Sgt. Vern served in North Africa as well as India. While in India he was a crewmen on a C-87 transport plane, he flew 38 missions over the Himalayan Mountains delivering fuel to US Forces in China. When Vern told the story he referred to the mountains as the “Burma Hump”. When discharged Vern worked for a short time at the Buffalo County Highway Department. He then moved the family to Middleton, WI and began a long career at Miller & Bradford as the service manager, retiring in 1985.

Vern and his wife, Elsie then relocated to Mondovi where they have resided ever since. He was a member of both the VFW and American Legion Posts in Mondovi. Vern loved to spend time in downtown Mondovi sharing stories and drinking his morning coffee with his friends.

Vern is survived by his three sons, Richard (Sharri Brownell), David (Ellie Jensen) and DeLieu. He is further survived by two grandchildren, Todd McDonough, Holly (Joe) Muccio. Two granddaughters Alyssa and Chloe Muccio.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 78 years Elsie, who passed in January of 2021. Five brothers, Eldon, Sam, Jimmy, Marvin and Don. Two sisters, Orene and Mildred and daughter-in-law Lauri McDonough.

Services will be held on May 22 at Talbot Family Funeral home in Mondovi. Visitation will be from 12-1 with the service starting at 1 pm. Burial will follow the memorial service at Oak Park Cemetery with military honors.