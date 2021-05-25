Victor D. “Vic” Grabau, age 88, of Indian Point, rural Cochrane passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 while doing what he loved, fishing.

Vic was born on August 26, 1932 in Spring Valley, MN a son of the late Loren and Agnes (Schonsby) Grabau.

In September of 1954, Vic was united in marriage to Myrtle Kowalsky at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Winona. To this union, 4 children were born. Myrtle preceded Vic in death on May 1, 2019.

For many years, Vic was employed at South St. Paul Public Schools as a teacher, a coach and Dean. After his retirement from the South St. Paul Public Schools, Vic moved to Indian Point in the Town of Belvidere along the banks of the Mississippi River.

Vic loved to golf and go fishing as often as possible. He will be remembered as one of the last and true “River Rats”.

He will long be remembered as a true gentleman and a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa.

Vic will be sadly missed by his children, Scott (Debi) Grabau, Lee (Peggy) Grabau, Cindy (Tom) Bauer and Paula (Jeff) Dolby; grandchildren, Sandy, Stephanie, Alicia, Taylor, Aaron, Hannah, Hazel and Zayden; great grandsons, Charlie, Owen and Otto; siblings, Carol (Carl), Sharon and Darrel (Marlene); also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Myrtle, Vic was preceded in death by his sister, Jean.

A celebration of Vic’s life was held at his riverside home and retreat located at S2251 Otter Trail, Cochrane, WI at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 with a memorial service at 1:30 PM. The celebration of Vic’s life will continue following the memorial service with food and fellowship. The family asks that you come wearing casual and comfortable cabin-like attire.

Memorials in Vic’s name preferred to Alzheimer’s Association or the South St. Paul Educational Foundation