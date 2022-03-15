Virginia K. Winscher, age 61, of Mondovi, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

A Memorial Gathering was held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen.

Virginia was born on October 20, 1960, the daughter of Pierce and Carol (Reinke) Owens in Owen. She graduated from Loyal High School and attended a cosmetology school in Stevens Point. On September 20, 1980, Virginia was united in marriage to Steven Winscher. She worked at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire in Environmental Services.

Virginia loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She enjoyed camping, the outdoors, reading and classic rock music. Most importantly, Virginia loved and cherished her family.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Steve Winscher of Mondovi; her son, Joshua Winscher of Mondovi; her sister, Lisa (Kevin) Molitor of Owen and brother, Mark (Glynis) Owens of Lanesville, TX; and a brother-in-law, Richard Severson of Loyal. She is further survived by three brothers-in-law: Mark (Terri) of Merrimac, Charles (Laureena) of Janesville and Michael (Janet) of Chippewa Falls; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Linda Ohde, June Severson and infant sister, Brenda.

