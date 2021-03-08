Virginia Lee Semling, 85, of Elkhorn, WI, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. She was born July 10, 1936, in Rosedale, Kansas, the daughter of late Raymond and Nadine (Mieth) Bowers. On May 11, 1957, she was united in marriage to Werner N. Semling at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fountain City. Virginia was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Elkhorn. She was a member of the American Legion and VFW. Virginia loved to travel and spend time with her family.

Virginia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be deeply missed by her eight children: Edward, Whitehall; Andrew, La Crosse; Charles (Mary), Galesville; Randal (Denice), Elkhorn; Douglas (David Patrick), Springfield, MO; Bruce (Paula), Elkhorn; Michele (Duane) Pestor, Delavan; and Jason, Elkhorn, her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, six siblings; Donna Pruett, Holly Woods, Amy Hugunin, Ben Bowers, Debbie Williams and Ray Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years, Werner, son, John Semling and two brothers; Raymond and Ralph.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, with a prayer service at 6:45 PM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI and on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM followed by a funeral service at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home 1378 E. Wilson Ave. Arcadia, WI. Burial will follow services at Pipers Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Virginia’s name may be directed to a charity of your choice. On-line guestbook at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.