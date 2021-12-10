Wade Alan Robinson of Mondovi Wisconsin passed away at the age of 53, on Wednesday October 6th 2021.

He was born August 28 1968, in Mondovi, Wisconsin where he spent most of his years. Wade was survived by his mother Linda Robinson of Osseo, Wisconsin, Sister Kristi & Jamal Jamerson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Brother Richard & Sarah Robinson of Osseo, Wisconsin, Sister Dari Robinson of Osseo, Wisconsin, Sons Gregory & Nichole Robinson, Douglas and granddaughter Anibelle Lynn Baul, Preston Robinson of Osseo, Wisconsin.

He enjoyed his Nieces Courtenay Robinson, Kayla, and Bella Robinson. Ashley, Michelle, Dominic; JJ Sandoval Robinson, Mina; Desmond Robinson, Zabina Robinson, Dazsa Robinson, Zula Jamerson, and Nephews Dalton, Cara Clark, Nashoba Clark, Rome Clark, and Lee Robinson.

Wade also loved time with his Grandchildren Cheyenne Robinson, Loki Alan Robinson, Owen George Robinson.

Wade was proceeded in death by his father Jack David Robinson, Brother Jory Wayne Robinson Grandparents Edwin, Grace Ottum, David and Ilene Robinson along with several Aunts and Uncles.

Wade had a big heart for many of his friends, he loved to help them whenever he could. He loved spending time with his dear friend Amanda Whaley and also his brother Rick. He loved his dog Nut Nut like a child. He loved to fish, work on cars and go to tractor pulls. He will be remembered by many people that knew him.

Sympathy cards can be sent to: Linda Robinson, W15777 US Hwy 10, Osseo, WI 54758

Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.