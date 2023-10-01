Warren Bechly, 90, of Fountain City, WI, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living, Winona, MN.

Warren was born August 5, 1932, to John and Carrie (Lorenz) Bechly. He graduated from Fountain City School and served in the US Army during the Korean War. On May 28, 1955, he married Delores Johns at Central Lutheran Church, Winona. Together they had two sons: Roger and Bruce.

Warren was a lifelong farmer in the Fountain City area. He also was well known in his later life for continuing on the well-loved Bechly family watermelon patch. He was a member of St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Fountain City where he served on the church council for many years. He also served on the Buffalo Electric Board and the Town of Milton Board. He was an avid Packer and Badger fan, following all the games.

Warren is survived by two sons: Roger (Denise) Bechly, Fountain City; and Bruce (Shannon) Bechly, Goodview, six grandchildren: Robert Anderson, Kristina (Andrew) Prew, Anna (Matthew) Hart, Tianna (Shane) Bagley, Chance (Alie) Bechly, and Trey Bechly; six great-grandchildren: Cole Anderson, Trent Prew, Maddison Prew, Waylon Bagley, Elliot Bagley, and Esme Bechly; and a sister-in-law Betty Bechly.

Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Delores, and his brothers: Ralph and LeRoy.

Funeral services for Warren will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Fountain City, WI, with Rev. Mark Wilde officiating. Interment will be at Fountain City Public Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church.

Casket bearers will be Chance Bechly, Trey Bechly, Shane Bagley, Matthew Hart, Cole Anderson, and Trent Prew. Honorary Bearers will be Tianna Bagley, Kristina Prew, Anna Hart, Robert Anderson, Alie Bechly, and Andrew Prew.

Memorials may be directed to St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Fountain City or Sugar Loaf Senior Living, Winona.

A big thank you to all the staff at Sugar Loaf Senior Living for the wonderful care given to Warren over the past 7+ years and especially during this last month.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.