Wilhelmina Alice Erb, age 72, of Mondovi, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.

She was born the oldest of seven children to late Leslie “Burr” and Esther (Oesau) Yarrington.

Wilhelmina attended Mondovi Schools up until her sophomore year then attended and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School.

She was a longtime employee at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi as a devoted Certified Nursing Assistant, a career that spanned over 30 years.

In recent years, Wilhelmina would spend time volunteering at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi with the quilting club and the Ladies circle.

It will long be known that Wilhelmina was the perfect example of how to “love”. Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was tirelessly giving and selfless of her time and talents, even from childhood. She was a true joy to her family, friends and community.

Wilhelmina will be sadly missed by her children, Chad (Amy) Erb, Jinnean (John) Connell, Jason (Jerrin) Erb and Jon (Jessica) Erb; 19 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; longtime companion, Steve Anderson and his children, Colter (Sara) Anderson, Chance Anderson, Jasmine (Hunter) Foldendahl and Steele (Alexandria) Anderson; siblings, Alvin (Elaine) Yarrington, Arnold Yarrington, Karen (Michael) Dahlby, Allen Yarrington, Merlin Yarrington and Gail (Robert) Dewitz; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Wihelmina was preceded in death by her parents, Burr and Esther.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi with Rev. Carl Ames, interim Pastor officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi and again on Thursday at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of the Service.

Please share a memory of Wilhelmina or express your word of comfort for her family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com