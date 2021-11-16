William Daubs, age 71, of Fountain City, WI passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

He was born on May 2, 1950, in Chicago, the son of the late Monte G. and Patricia (Slater) Daubs.

Bill honorably served his Country as a member of the United States Marine Corp. He served during the Vietnam War and due to injuries sustained during his service, earned the prestigious Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnamese Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on July 25, 1973.

On November 7, 1970, Bill was united in marriage to Dorothy Wnuk in Chicago, IL.

Bill was a longtime employee of United Parcel Service, retiring in 2000.

He will be remembered for his love of watching sports, listening to music and attending the U.S. Marine Corps reunion gatherings. His greatest love was the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Survived by his wife, Dorothy of Fountain City; 2 daughters, Julia Daubs, of Fountain City and Jacqueline Daubs of Chicago; grandchildren, Samuel Frausto, Alec Daubs, Monica Paulson, Aaron Mendoza, Jr., Ariel Hughes, Ava Mendoza and Kane Daubs; one great grandchild, Marley Smith; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his dear son, Billy Anthony Daubs; 2 sisters and 1 brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish in Fountain City with Fr. Arul Doss as Celebrant. full military honors were held immediately after the Mass at the Church. William was laid to rest on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. A visitation was held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM and again on Monday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the Mass at the church. The staff of Talbot Family Funeral Home, Cochrane, WI Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.

