William S. Lieberman, 85, of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Meadowbrook in Chetek, Wisconsin.

Bill was born on July 14, 1936, to Elmer and Maxine (Spillcke) Lieberman in Mondovi, Wisconsin. After high school he enlisted in the Army where he played baseball. Bill attended Winona State and met his future wife, Kae. He was a lifelong resident of Eau Claire. Bill worked for an outdoor advertising business for 40 years in Eau Claire. He was an avid Packer, Badger, and Cubs fan. Bill enjoyed spending time with his son in Florida. If he wasn’t in Florida, you could find Bill at the Wigwam Tavern for lunch for 25 years.

Bill is survived by his son, Jeffry (Jennifer) Lieberman of Satellite Beach, FL; granddaughter, Paige of La Crosse, WI; brother, Jim Lieberman of Eau Claire; step-grandchildren, Kevin, Jessica, and Camden; and other family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and ex-wife, Kae Lieberman.

Visitation was on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 4:00 to 5:30 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Funeral services followed the visitation at 5:30 pm at the funeral home. Burial was on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10:00 am at Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.