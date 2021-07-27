Zachary Garrett Turner, age 17, of Gilmanton, the precious son of Glenn and Lacey Turner, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 23, 2021, due to injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident.

Zachary was born on August 9, 2003, to Glenn and Lacey (Ludwigson) Turner. Zach was the oldest of four children.

Zach attended Gilmanton Schools, graduating this year, 2021, from Gilmanton High School. This fall, Zach would have begun his first semester of undergraduate classes at Winona State University.

Zach’s high school years were filled with many accolades and accomplishments in so many different groups and organizations...here are just a few of them… FBLA and advanced to state his junior year, he also went to Minneapolis for Business Day. He fundraised, participated in Hoops for Hope, and helped with Santa letters. He was on the yearbook staff and he went above and beyond to take pictures. It is believed that Zach took every business class offered at GHS and obviously did extremely well in all of them. He was president of BCPC (Buffalo County Partnership Council). Zach was also the Riverland Youth Ambassador and participated in basketball and the camera operator.

Those that knew Zachary realized what an incredible person he was. He was a joy and was kind and caring every single day of his life. We all have a lot to learn from such a vibrant young man. He had a smile to light up a room, truly loved his parents and his siblings and had a passion for going hunting with his grandpa Lonnie.

Zachary will be forever missed and always in the hearts of his parents, Glenn and Lacey Turner and siblings, Alyson, Madyson Glenn “Franky” Turner and Elizabeth Sandberg; maternal grandma, Jacqueline VonRuden; maternal step grandma, Elaine Ludwigson; paternal grandpa, Earl G. Turner; maternal great grandma, Lola Fedie; paternal great grandma, Judy Severson; also by his aunts and uncles, Lori (John) Lehnartz, Les (Tena) Ludwigson, Matt (Sarah) Wingert, Lanny (Jamie) Ludwigson, Adam (Shelley) Wingert, Janell (Alejandro) Guzman, Kayla (Jarod) Blades, Jill (Jeremy) Christen, Hope Turner, Blake (Nicole) Turner, Shane (Jenny) Turner and Oryan (Reghan) Turner; also by many cousins, great aunts and uncles along with countless friends.

Zachary was preceded in death by his uncle, Dustin Turner; maternal grandpa, Lonnie Ludwigson; his great grandparents and great aunt and uncle, Sharon and Bob Rotering.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, S750 County Road H, Mondovi, WI. Zachary will be laid to rest, next to his grandpa Lonnie Ludwigson at Mill Creek Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel and again on Friday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service.